JSW Energy Share Price Today on : JSW Energy share are down by -0.82%, Nifty down by -0.06%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹677.25, -0.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80297.37, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹684 and a low of ₹668.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 668.27 10 676.17 20 694.51 50 716.38 100 706.34 300 620.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹708.5, ₹729.0, & ₹764.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹652.75, ₹617.5, & ₹597.0.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -32.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.81 & P/B is at 4.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.77% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.