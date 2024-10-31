JSW Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: JSW Energy share price are up by 0.02%, Nifty down by -0.42%

JSW Energy Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, JSW Energy shares are trading at price ₹674, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79513.47, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹689 and a low of ₹670.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 670.88 10 675.15 20 692.01 50 717.13 100 707.07 300 621.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹686.4, ₹692.8, & ₹701.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹671.2, ₹662.4, & ₹656.0.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Energy was -44.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.73% & ROA of 3.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.02 & P/B is at 4.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.26% with a target price of ₹696.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.77% MF holding, & 14.92% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.68% in june to 7.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.37% in june to 14.92% in the september quarter.