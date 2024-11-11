JSW Holdings, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - JSW Holdings, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Cartrade Tech, Page Industries, Indian Hotels Company

Published11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of JSW Holdings, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Cartrade Tech, Page Industries, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 10.75(0.04%) points and Sensex was down by -61.22(-0.08%) points at 11 Nov 2024 10:12:29 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 51.3(0.1%) at 11 Nov 2024 09:57:29 IST.
Other stocks such as Asian Paints, Aarti Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Delhivery, RESTAURANT BR hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Nestle India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Tata Motors share price

817.35
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
11.65 (1.45%)

Tata Steel share price

145.50
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.05 (-1.39%)

Ashok Leyland share price

227.85
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
5.85 (2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.40
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-2 (-1.42%)
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc share price

580.95
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
10.75 (1.89%)

Coforge share price

8,029.70
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
75.85 (0.95%)

Page Industries share price

48,003.65
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
15.85 (0.03%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

731.50
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-1.55 (-0.21%)
Aarti Industries share price

428.95
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-45.8 (-9.65%)

Asian Paints share price

2,544.20
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-225.05 (-8.13%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,902.00
10:11 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-153.8 (-7.48%)

Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

64.92
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-3.77 (-5.49%)
ITI share price

328.75
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
25.15 (8.28%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

1,002.90
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
54.7 (5.77%)

Power Finance Corp share price

474.00
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
24.55 (5.46%)

JSW Energy share price

749.10
10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
37 (5.2%)
