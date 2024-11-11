JSW Holdings, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of JSW Holdings, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Cartrade Tech, Page Industries, Indian Hotels Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 10.75(0.04%) points and Sensex was down by -61.22(-0.08%) points at 11 Nov 2024 10:12:29 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 51.3(0.1%) at 11 Nov 2024 09:57:29 IST. Other stocks such as Asian Paints, Aarti Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Delhivery, RESTAURANT BR hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Nestle India were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.