JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -4.89%, Nifty up by 1.72%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for JSW Holdings, the stock opened at 16,900 and closed at 15,750. The highest price reached during the day was 16,900, while the lowest was 15,731.45. This indicates a notable decline in the stock's value by the end of the trading session.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:04 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price 15750, -4.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80420.81, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of 16900 and a low of 15731.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
517653.19
1016894.37
2013395.86
5010625.12
1008833.35
3007763.13

JSW Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.87 & P/B is at 0.56.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.

JSW Holdings share price down -4.89% today to trade at 15750 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as UTI Asset Management Company are falling today, but its peers Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Computer Age Management Services, Anand Rathi Wealth are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.65% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -4.89%, Nifty up by 1.72%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

339.00
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2 (0.59%)

Adani Power share price

462.50
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
1.75 (0.38%)

Tata Steel share price

145.10
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.61%)

State Bank Of India share price

846.00
12:05 PM | 25 NOV 2024
29.95 (3.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

211.95
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.7 (1.29%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,750.00
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
2.3 (0.13%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,893.50
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-5.55 (-0.29%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)
More from 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,148.85
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-67.15 (-5.52%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.80
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.54%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,102.80
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-38.4 (-3.36%)

Max Healthcare Institute share price

972.35
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
-27.45 (-2.75%)
More from Top Losers

Elgi Equipments share price

608.50
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
49 (8.76%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.44
11:54 AM | 25 NOV 2024
4.11 (7.85%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price

51.03
11:55 AM | 25 NOV 2024
3.45 (7.25%)

Capri Global Capital share price

202.50
11:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
13.55 (7.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.