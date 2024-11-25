JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -4.89%, Nifty up by 1.72%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:04 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price ₹15750, -4.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80420.81, up by 1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹16900 and a low of ₹15731.45 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|17653.19
|10
|16894.37
|20
|13395.86
|50
|10625.12
|100
|8833.35
|300
|7763.13
JSW Holdings Share Price Today
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.87 & P/B is at 0.56.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.
JSW Holdings share price down -4.89% today to trade at ₹15750 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as UTI Asset Management Company are falling today, but its peers Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Computer Age Management Services, Anand Rathi Wealth are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.65% each respectively.