JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -5%, Nifty down by -0.03%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:02 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price ₹14983.05, -5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80082.48, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹15760 and a low of ₹14983.05 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|17653.19
|10
|16894.37
|20
|13395.86
|50
|10625.12
|100
|8833.35
|300
|7763.13
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 73.21 & P/B is at 0.53.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.
JSW Holdings share price down -5% today to trade at ₹14983.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as UTI Asset Management Company, Anand Rathi Wealth are falling today, but its peers Angel Broking, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.03% & -0.03% each respectively.
