JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -5%, Nifty down by -0.03%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for JSW Holdings, the stock opened at 15,340 and closed at 14,983.05. The highest price reached during the day was 15,760, while the lowest price was 14,983.05. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:02 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price 14983.05, -5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80082.48, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 15760 and a low of 14983.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
517653.19
1016894.37
2013395.86
5010625.12
1008833.35
3007763.13

JSW Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 73.21 & P/B is at 0.53.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.

JSW Holdings share price down -5% today to trade at 14983.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as UTI Asset Management Company, Anand Rathi Wealth are falling today, but its peers Angel Broking, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.03% & -0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -5%, Nifty down by -0.03%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

299.80
11:03 AM | 26 NOV 2024
7.35 (2.51%)

Adani Power share price

443.40
11:03 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-3.45 (-0.77%)

Indus Towers share price

343.70
11:02 AM | 26 NOV 2024
6.25 (1.85%)

Tata Steel share price

145.35
11:03 AM | 26 NOV 2024
1.75 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Praj Industries share price

816.80
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
17.6 (2.2%)

Coforge share price

8,634.45
10:50 AM | 26 NOV 2024
24.4 (0.28%)

Wipro share price

584.10
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.23%)

Laurus Labs share price

532.00
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-0.15 (-0.03%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,769.60
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-233.1 (-7.76%)

Adani Green Energy share price

914.45
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-53.2 (-5.5%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,160.50
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-66.8 (-5.44%)

Emami share price

656.45
10:52 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-36.6 (-5.28%)
More from Top Losers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,550.10
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
108.4 (7.52%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,487.40
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
822.55 (7.05%)

Triveni Turbines share price

811.45
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
47.55 (6.22%)

The New India Assurance Company share price

191.15
10:53 AM | 26 NOV 2024
10.75 (5.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,555.00-1,090.00
    Chennai
    78,561.00-1,090.00
    Delhi
    78,713.00-1,090.00
    Kolkata
    78,565.00-1,090.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.