JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -5%, Nifty down by -0.03%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:02 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price ₹14983.05, -5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80082.48, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹15760 and a low of ₹14983.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 17653.19 10 16894.37 20 13395.86 50 10625.12 100 8833.35 300 7763.13

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 73.21 & P/B is at 0.53.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.