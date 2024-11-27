Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -5%, Nifty down by -0.07%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -5%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,234 and closed slightly lower at 14,233.9. The stock reached a high of 14,300 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 14,233.9.

JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:04 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price 14233.9, -5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80048.08, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 14300 and a low of 14233.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
517653.19
1016894.37
2013395.86
5010625.12
1008833.35
3007774.69

JSW Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 69.55 & P/B is at 0.51.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.

JSW Holdings share price down -5% today to trade at 14233.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company are falling today, but its peers Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.07% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.