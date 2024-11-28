JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -2.58%, Nifty down by -0.67%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 13,999 and closed at 13,871. During the day, the stock reached a high of 14,949.95 and a low of 13,588.8.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:02 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price 13871, -2.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79706.15, down by -0.66%. The stock has hit a high of 14949.95 and a low of 13588.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
516267.01
1017120.80
2013964.85
5010932.62
1008999.20
3007869.82

JSW Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 66.08 & P/B is at 0.48.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.

JSW Holdings share price down -2.58% today to trade at 13871 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as UTI Asset Management Company are falling today, but its peers Computer Age Management Services, Anand Rathi Wealth, Indian Energy Exchange are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.66% each respectively.

Business NewsMarketsJSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -2.58%, Nifty down by -0.67%

