JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -2.58%, Nifty down by -0.67%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹ 13,999 and closed at ₹ 13,871. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 14,949.95 and a low of ₹ 13,588.8.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:02 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price ₹13871, -2.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79706.15, down by -0.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹14949.95 and a low of ₹13588.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 16267.01 10 17120.80 20 13964.85 50 10932.62 100 8999.20 300 7869.82

JSW Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 66.08 & P/B is at 0.48. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.