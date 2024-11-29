Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -1.5%, Nifty up by 0.84%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -1.5%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Livemint

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at 14,498 and closed at 13,800. The stock reached a high of 14,498 during the day and a low of 13,350. This indicates a downward trend, with the closing price significantly lower than the opening price.

JSW HoldingsShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price 13800, -1.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79815.02, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of 14498 and a low of 13350 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
515625.41
1016848.08
2014196.29
5011062.09
1009067.36
3007912.17

JSW Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 64.16 & P/B is at 0.47.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.

JSW Holdings share price down -1.5% today to trade at 13800 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Energy Exchange, JM Financial are falling today, but its peers Anand Rathi Wealth, UTI Asset Management Company are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.84% & 0.98% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.