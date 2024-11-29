JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: JSW Holdings share price are down by -1.5%, Nifty up by 0.84%

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Holdings opened at ₹ 14,498 and closed at ₹ 13,800. The stock reached a high of ₹ 14,498 during the day and a low of ₹ 13,350. This indicates a downward trend, with the closing price significantly lower than the opening price.

JSW Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:04 today, JSW Holdings shares are trading at price ₹13800, -1.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79815.02, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹14498 and a low of ₹13350 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 15625.41 10 16848.08 20 14196.29 50 11062.09 100 9067.36 300 7912.17

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 0.69% & ROA of 0.46% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 64.16 & P/B is at 0.47.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 21.69% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.10% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 21.49% in june to 21.69% in the september quarter.