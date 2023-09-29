JSW Infrastructure IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
JSW Infrastructure IPO share allotment has been finalised.
JSW Infrastructure IPO allotment status: JSW Infrastructure IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the JSW Infra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
