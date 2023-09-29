JSW Infrastructure IPO allotment status: JSW Infrastructure IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the JSW Infra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of JSW Infrastructure IPO. The company seems to have switched to T+3 listing.

If you have applied for the JSW Infrastructure IPO, you can check your JSW Infra IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the JSW Infra allotment status of your application on the JSW Infra allotment status link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select JSW Infrastructure Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check JSW Infrastructure IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check JSW Infrastructure IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Infra IPO GMP today JSW Infrastructure IPO GMP today or or grey market premium is +25 similar to the previous two trading session. This indicates JSW Infra share price were trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the JSW Infrastructure Limited IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JSW Infra share price is ₹144 apiece, which is 21.01% higher than the IPO price of ₹119.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

