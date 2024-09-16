JSW Infrastructure share are down by -0.54%, Nifty up by 0.2%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 335.25 and closed at 329.65. The stock reached a high of 336.80 and a low of 328.35 during the day.

Published16 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:04 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 329.65, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82978.81, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 336.8 and a low of 328.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5323.24
10317.76
20317.60
50323.59
100292.08
300260.56

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.82 .

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price down -0.54% today to trade at 329.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.11% each respectively.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Infrastructure share are down by -0.54%, Nifty up by 0.2%

