JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|320.04
|10
|324.71
|20
|332.83
|50
|325.31
|100
|309.49
|300
|272.81
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23%
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in to 4.15% in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in to 4.15% in the quarter.
JSW Infrastructure share price down -1.22% today to trade at ₹319.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.47% each respectively.