JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 325.95 and closed at ₹ 319.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 325.95 and a low of ₹ 318.45 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:13 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹319.6, -1.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81119.14, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹325.95 and a low of ₹318.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 320.04 10 324.71 20 332.83 50 325.31 100 309.49 300 272.81

NA From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.36 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in to 4.15% in the quarter.