Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%

JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 325.95 and closed at 319.60. The stock reached a high of 325.95 and a low of 318.45 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:13 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 319.6, -1.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81119.14, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 325.95 and a low of 318.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.04
10324.71
20332.83
50325.31
100309.49
300272.81

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.36 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in to 4.15% in the quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price down -1.22% today to trade at 319.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.47% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.