JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 0.32%

At 12 Sep 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹324.55, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81746.59, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹333.8 and a low of ₹323.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 310.67 10 317.73 20 315.36 50 320.83 100 289.52 300 258.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹340.6, ₹350.75, & ₹363.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹317.7, ₹304.95, & ₹294.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.33% with a target price of ₹328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.