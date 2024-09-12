JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 0.32%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 332.65 and closed at 324.55. The stock reached a high of 333.8 and a low of 323.8 during the day.

Published12 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 324.55, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81746.59, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 333.8 and a low of 323.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5310.67
10317.73
20315.36
50320.83
100289.52
300258.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 340.6, 350.75, & 363.5, whereas it has key support levels at 317.7, 304.95, & 294.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.33% with a target price of 328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price down -1.84% today to trade at 324.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.27% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsJSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 0.32%

