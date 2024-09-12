JSW Infrastructure share are down by -1.84%, Nifty up by 0.32%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 332.65 and closed at ₹ 324.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 333.8 and a low of ₹ 323.8 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹324.55, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81746.59, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹333.8 and a low of ₹323.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 310.67 10 317.73 20 315.36 50 320.83 100 289.52 300 258.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹340.6, ₹350.75, & ₹363.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹317.7, ₹304.95, & ₹294.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.33% with a target price of ₹328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.