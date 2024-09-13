JSW Infrastructure share are up by 0.64%, Nifty down by -0.08%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 327.55 and closed at 328.55. The stock reached a high of 331.85 and a low of 325.50 during the day. Overall, it experienced a slight increase in value by the end of the trading session.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
At 13 Sep 11:04 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 328.55, 0.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82919.31, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 331.85 and a low of 325.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5314.81
10317.54
20315.94
50321.77
100290.43
300259.57

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.91 .

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price up 0.64% today to trade at 328.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.05% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
