JSW Infrastructure share are up by 0.64%, Nifty down by -0.08%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 327.55 and closed at ₹ 328.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 331.85 and a low of ₹ 325.50 during the day. Overall, it experienced a slight increase in value by the end of the trading session.

At 13 Sep 11:04 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹328.55, 0.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82919.31, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹331.85 and a low of ₹325.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 314.81 10 317.54 20 315.94 50 321.77 100 290.43 300 259.57

NA From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.91 .

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.