JSW Infrastructure share are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.09%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 332.2 and closed at 330.7. The stock reached a high of 334.4 and a low of 327.9 during the day.

Published17 Sep 2024, 11:12 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:12 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 330.7, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83021.87, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 334.4 and a low of 327.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5323.24
10317.76
20317.60
50323.59
100292.08
300260.85

NA

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.24 .

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price up 0.69% today to trade at 330.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.09% & 0.04% each respectively.

