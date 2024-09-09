JSW Infrastructure share are up by 1.42%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 09 Sep 11:19 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹311.4, 1.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81353.38, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹317.65 and a low of ₹303 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 312.27 10 316.95 20 315.73 50 319.71 100 288.00 300 257.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹312.17, ₹315.53, & ₹320.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹303.97, ₹299.13, & ₹295.77.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.61% with a target price of ₹328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.