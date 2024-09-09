Hello User
Business News/ Markets / JSW Infrastructure share are up by 1.42%, Nifty up by 0.1%

JSW Infrastructure share are up by 1.42%, Nifty up by 0.1%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 307 and closed at 311.4. The stock reached a high of 317.65 and a low of 303 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:19 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 311.4, 1.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81353.38, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 317.65 and a low of 303 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5312.27
10316.95
20315.73
50319.71
100288.00
300257.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 312.17, 315.53, & 320.37, whereas it has key support levels at 303.97, 299.13, & 295.77.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.61% with a target price of 328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price up 1.42% today to trade at 311.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.21% each respectively.

