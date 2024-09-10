JSW Infrastructure share are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.07%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 315.95 and closed at 316.60. The stock reached a high of 318.60 and a low of 313.30 during the day.

Published10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates
At 10 Sep 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 316.6, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81686.53, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 318.6 and a low of 313.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5312.27
10316.95
20315.73
50319.71
100288.00
300257.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 318.47, 325.38, & 333.12, whereas it has key support levels at 303.82, 296.08, & 289.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 56.18 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.87% with a target price of 328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price has gained 1.62% today to trade at 316.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.16% each respectively.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
