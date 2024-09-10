JSW Infrastructure share are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.07%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 315.95 and closed at ₹ 316.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 318.60 and a low of ₹ 313.30 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹316.6, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81686.53, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹318.6 and a low of ₹313.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 312.27 10 316.95 20 315.73 50 319.71 100 288.00 300 257.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹318.47, ₹325.38, & ₹333.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹303.82, ₹296.08, & ₹289.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 56.18 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.87% with a target price of ₹328.85714286.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.