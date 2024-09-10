JSW Infrastructure share are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 10 Sep 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹316.6, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81686.53, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹318.6 and a low of ₹313.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|312.27
|10
|316.95
|20
|315.73
|50
|319.71
|100
|288.00
|300
|257.98
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹318.47, ₹325.38, & ₹333.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹303.82, ₹296.08, & ₹289.17.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23%
The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.
JSW Infrastructure share price has gained 1.62% today to trade at ₹316.6 in resonance with its peers.