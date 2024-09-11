Hello User
JSW Infrastructure share are up by 3.89%, Nifty up by 0.11%

JSW Infrastructure share are up by 3.89%, Nifty up by 0.11%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 317.1 and closed at 328.4. The stock reached a high of 331.05 and a low of 315.1 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:19 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 328.4, 3.89% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82033.44, up by 0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 331.05 and a low of 315.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5310.76
10317.04
20315.47
50320.23
100288.75
300258.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 319.3, 321.6, & 324.6, whereas it has key support levels at 314.0, 311.0, & 308.7.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 56.96 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in june quarter.

JSW Infrastructure share price up 3.89% today to trade at 328.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services, null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.14% each respectively.

