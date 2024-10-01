JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -1.06%, Nifty down by -0.25%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:13 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹341.2, -1.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84122.96, down by -0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹347.15 and a low of ₹340.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 345.29 10 339.62 20 328.41 50 329.30 100 300.48 300 267.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹352.07, ₹358.38, & ₹363.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹340.37, ₹334.98, & ₹328.67.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.20 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.87% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.