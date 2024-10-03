JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.23%, Nifty down by -1.5%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹336.85, -2.23% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82937.74, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹343.85 and a low of ₹336 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 344.66 10 342.57 20 330.63 50 330.15 100 302.65 300 268.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹350.55, ₹356.1, & ₹361.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹339.75, ₹334.5, & ₹328.95.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.