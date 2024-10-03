Hello User
Next Story
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -2.23%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 338.1 and closed slightly lower at 336.85. The stock reached a high of 343.85 during the day and a low of 336. Overall, the trading session saw a decrease in price, reflecting a small decline from the opening to the closing price.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 336.85, -2.23% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82937.74, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 343.85 and a low of 336 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5344.66
10342.57
20330.63
50330.15
100302.65
300268.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 350.55, 356.1, & 361.35, whereas it has key support levels at 339.75, 334.5, & 328.95.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -2.23% today to trade at 336.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.5% & -1.58% each respectively.

