JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -2.91%, Nifty down by -1.73%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹311.45, -2.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78390.76, down by -1.67%. The stock has hit a high of ₹319.95 and a low of ₹309.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 311.09 10 302.51 20 311.59 50 321.26 100 316.27 300 278.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹318.92, ₹322.83, & ₹327.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹310.37, ₹305.73, & ₹301.82.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.85 & P/B is at 7.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.52% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.