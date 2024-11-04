JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -2.91%, Nifty down by -1.73%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 319.95 and closed at 312. The stock reached a high of 319.95 and a low of 309.30 during the day.

Published4 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 311.45, -2.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78390.76, down by -1.67%. The stock has hit a high of 319.95 and a low of 309.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5311.09
10302.51
20311.59
50321.26
100316.27
300278.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 318.92, 322.83, & 327.47, whereas it has key support levels at 310.37, 305.73, & 301.82.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.85 & P/B is at 7.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.52% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -2.91% today to trade at 311.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.67% each respectively.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

