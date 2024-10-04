JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 0.28%, Nifty up by 0.19%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 332.15 and closed at 335. The stock reached a high of 335 and a low of 324 during the day.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:04 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 335, 0.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82691.61, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 335 and a low of 324 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5344.66
10342.57
20330.63
50330.15
100302.65
300268.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 340.33, 348.57, & 353.28, whereas it has key support levels at 327.38, 322.67, & 314.43.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.07 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.09% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 0.28% today to trade at 335 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma, null, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.24% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Trending In Market

Recommended For You

