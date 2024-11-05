JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -1.03%, Nifty down by -0.56%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹308.7, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78367.32, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹314.55 and a low of ₹307.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 311.09 10 302.51 20 311.59 50 321.26 100 316.27 300 278.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹318.17, ₹324.38, & ₹328.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹307.52, ₹303.08, & ₹296.87.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.43 & P/B is at 7.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.49% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.