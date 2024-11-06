Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.98%, Nifty up by 0.35%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.98%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 313.35 and closed at 316.40. The stock reached a high of 321.25 and a low of 312.30 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTUREShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 316.4, 1.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79955.39, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 321.25 and a low of 312.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5311.09
10302.51
20311.59
50321.26
100316.27
300278.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 313.82, 317.73, & 320.92, whereas it has key support levels at 306.72, 303.53, & 299.62.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.09 & P/B is at 7.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.83% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 1.98% today to trade at 316.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.35% & 0.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.