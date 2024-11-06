JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.98%, Nifty up by 0.35%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 313.35 and closed at ₹ 316.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 321.25 and a low of ₹ 312.30 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹316.4, 1.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79955.39, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹321.25 and a low of ₹312.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 311.09 10 302.51 20 311.59 50 321.26 100 316.27 300 278.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹313.82, ₹317.73, & ₹320.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹306.72, ₹303.53, & ₹299.62.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.09 & P/B is at 7.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.83% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.