JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty down by -1.09%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:23 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹316.9, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79439.23, down by -1.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹320.9 and a low of ₹315.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 315.97 10 302.83 20 311.45 50 321.22 100 316.61 300 279.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹323.4, ₹326.8, & ₹332.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹314.45, ₹308.9, & ₹305.5.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.53 & P/B is at 7.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.66% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.