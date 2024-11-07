Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty down by -1.09%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty down by -1.09%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 319.4 and closed at 316.9. The stock reached a high of 320.9 and a low of 315.65 during the trading session.

JSW INFRASTRUCTUREShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:23 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 316.9, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79439.23, down by -1.17%. The stock has hit a high of 320.9 and a low of 315.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5315.97
10302.83
20311.45
50321.22
100316.61
300279.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 323.4, 326.8, & 332.35, whereas it has key support levels at 314.45, 308.9, & 305.5.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.53 & P/B is at 7.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.66% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -0.6% today to trade at 316.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.09% & -1.17% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.