JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 0.68%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹319.6, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81401.09, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹321.75 and a low of ₹308.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 341.42 10 341.70 20 332.55 50 329.38 100 304.52 300 269.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹329.12, ₹343.23, & ₹352.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹305.72, ₹296.43, & ₹282.32.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 56.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.