Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 0.68%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 312 and closed at 319.6. The stock reached a high of 321.75 and a low of 308.75 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 319.6, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81401.09, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 321.75 and a low of 308.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5341.42
10341.70
20332.55
50329.38
100304.52
300269.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 329.12, 343.23, & 352.52, whereas it has key support levels at 305.72, 296.43, & 282.32.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 56.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 1.57% today to trade at 319.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.43% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.