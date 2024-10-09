JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.59%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|333.81
|10
|339.55
|20
|332.85
|50
|328.72
|100
|305.25
|300
|269.89
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹328.95, ₹334.05, & ₹344.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹313.75, ₹303.65, & ₹298.55.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.71% with a target price of ₹328.00.
The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 0.93% today to trade at ₹325.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as