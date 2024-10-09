Hello User
Business News/ Markets / JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.59%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.59%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 327.35 and closed at 325.70. The stock reached a high of 330 and a low of 323.25 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 325.7, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81942.39, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 330 and a low of 323.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5333.81
10339.55
20332.85
50328.72
100305.25
300269.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 328.95, 334.05, & 344.15, whereas it has key support levels at 313.75, 303.65, & 298.55.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.71% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 0.93% today to trade at 325.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.59% & 0.38% each respectively.

