JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.59%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 327.35 and closed at ₹ 325.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 330 and a low of ₹ 323.25 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹325.7, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81942.39, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹330 and a low of ₹323.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 333.81 10 339.55 20 332.85 50 328.72 100 305.25 300 269.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹328.95, ₹334.05, & ₹344.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹313.75, ₹303.65, & ₹298.55.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.16 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.71% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.