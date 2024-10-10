JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.61%, Nifty up by 0.28%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 325.45 and closed at ₹ 318.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 326.30 and a low of ₹ 317.45 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:10 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹318.85, -0.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81686.38, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹326.3 and a low of ₹317.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 329.38 10 337.47 20 333.63 50 328.08 100 306.00 300 270.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹327.57, ₹334.13, & ₹338.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹316.87, ₹312.73, & ₹306.17.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.73 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.87% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.