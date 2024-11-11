JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 1.48%, Nifty up by 0.76%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹309.05, 1.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79954.96, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹310.8 and a low of ₹300.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 312.12 10 311.61 20 309.84 50 320.90 100 317.93 300 281.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹315.72, ₹324.08, & ₹331.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹300.27, ₹293.18, & ₹284.82.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.11 & P/B is at 7.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.37% with a target price of ₹338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.