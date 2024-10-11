JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 3.18%, Nifty down by -0.26%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹326.4, 3.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81376.79, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹328.7 and a low of ₹314.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 324.63 10 334.65 20 334.09 50 327.37 100 306.72 300 270.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹324.2, ₹330.9, & ₹335.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹312.9, ₹308.3, & ₹301.6.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 56.98 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.49% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.