JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 0.63%, Nifty down by -0.04%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:06 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹309.4, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79503.06, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹312 and a low of ₹308.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|312.12
|10
|311.61
|20
|309.84
|50
|320.90
|100
|317.93
|300
|281.13
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹312.28, ₹316.57, & ₹322.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹302.23, ₹296.47, & ₹292.18.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.63 & P/B is at 7.49.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.24% with a target price of ₹338.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 0.63% today to trade at ₹309.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
