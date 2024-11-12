JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are up by 0.63%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 308.3 and closed at 309.4. The stock reached a high of 312 during the day and a low of 308.3. Overall, the stock showed a slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:06 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 309.4, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79503.06, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 312 and a low of 308.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5312.12
10311.61
20309.84
50320.90
100317.93
300281.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 312.28, 316.57, & 322.33, whereas it has key support levels at 302.23, 296.47, & 292.18.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 51.63 & P/B is at 7.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.24% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price has gained 0.63% today to trade at 309.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.04% & 0.01% each respectively.

