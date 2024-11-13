JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price are down by -1.98%, Nifty down by -0.64%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 302.3 and closed at 296.95. The stock reached a high of 302.3 and a low of 292.4 during the day.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:04 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 296.95, -1.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78243.8, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 302.3 and a low of 292.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5312.12
10311.61
20309.84
50320.90
100317.93
300281.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 311.53, 316.82, & 321.63, whereas it has key support levels at 301.43, 296.62, & 291.33.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% & ROA of 9.97% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 50.89 & P/B is at 7.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.82% with a target price of 338.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.48% MF holding, & 4.20% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.57% in june to 0.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.20% in the september quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price down -1.98% today to trade at 296.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.64% & -0.55% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
