JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.53%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:08 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹318.6, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81855.76, up by 0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹325.85 and a low of ₹318.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 319.12 10 330.27 20 333.63 50 326.22 100 308.05 300 271.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹329.08, ₹336.17, & ₹343.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹314.53, ₹307.07, & ₹299.98.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.90 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.95% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.