JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.36%, Nifty down by -0.32%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹323.55, 1.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.23, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹328.65 and a low of ₹322.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 319.12 10 330.27 20 333.63 50 326.22 100 308.05 300 271.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹324.48, ₹329.17, & ₹332.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹316.48, ₹313.17, & ₹308.48.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.92% with a target price of ₹333.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.