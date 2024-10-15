Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.36%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 325 and closed slightly lower at 323.55. The stock reached a high of 328.65 and a low of 322.75 during the session.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price 323.55, 1.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81851.23, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 328.65 and a low of 322.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5319.12
10330.27
20333.63
50326.22
100308.05
300271.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 324.48, 329.17, & 332.48, whereas it has key support levels at 316.48, 313.17, & 308.48.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.92% with a target price of 333.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 1.36% today to trade at 323.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.15% each respectively.

