JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 0.12%, Nifty down by -0.52%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹323.15, 0.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81480.12, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹326.45 and a low of ₹320.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 320.03 10 326.92 20 333.27 50 325.73 100 308.76 300 272.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹327.97, ₹332.63, & ₹336.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹319.32, ₹315.33, & ₹310.67.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.18 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.21% with a target price of ₹340.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.