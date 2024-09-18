JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.49%, Nifty up by 0.17%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|326.62
|10
|318.69
|20
|318.34
|50
|324.35
|100
|292.89
|300
|261.49
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹341.27, ₹348.53, & ₹355.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹327.32, ₹320.63, & ₹313.37.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.43% with a target price of ₹328.86.
The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price up 1.49% today to trade at ₹340.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Films are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.
