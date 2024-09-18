JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share are up by 1.49%, Nifty up by 0.17%

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹ 337.5 and closed at ₹ 340.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 344.95 and a low of ₹ 332.75 during the day.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares are trading at price ₹340.55, 1.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.73, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹344.95 and a low of ₹332.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 326.62 10 318.69 20 318.34 50 324.35 100 292.89 300 261.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹341.27, ₹348.53, & ₹355.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹327.32, ₹320.63, & ₹313.37.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.54 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.43% with a target price of ₹328.86.

The company has a 85.61% promoter holding, 0.57% MF holding, & 4.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.34% in march to 0.57% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.34% in march to 4.15% in the june quarter.